Blac Chyna hits back at Tristan Thompson for ‘clout-chasing’

Blac Chyna breaks silence on Tristan Thompson’s recent comments

Blac Chyna proved that she will not remain silent wherever her daughter Dream is involved.

The rapper shut down Tristan Thompson’s recent comment about the 8-year-old being his “eldest daughter,” via Instagram.

The 36-year-old media personality took to Instagram on Friday, January 31st, and wrote in a comment, “Dream has one mother, Angela White, and one father, Robert Kardashian. I usually don’t speak up, but I’m done. Stop all this clout-chasing involving my daughter!”

Chyna and Kardashian share their only child Dream, who was born almost a year before they parted ways.

“As parents, we have joint custody. We also have a beautiful, healthy coparenting relationship,” she continued.

Chyna’s bashing comment comes after Thompson previously called Dream and True, whom he shares with Khloe Kardashian, his two daughters.

“I have two daughters and their names are Dream, [who] is my oldest daughter and True is the second oldest,” the athlete said in a Snapchat video.

NBA star went on to say, “Those are my two girls and I miss you guys so much. I love you guys.”