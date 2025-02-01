Jennifer Lopez plans to turn this year around after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez reveals her comeback plans for 2025

Jennifer Lopez has decided to move on and ahead with her life this year after the tough year she had in 2024.

The 55-year-old was moved to tears at the premiere of her new movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

The On The Floor hitmaker is determined to reinvent her life step by step. “There’s a lot of positivity for the year ahead. It’s a big year for her,” said an insider close to Lopez.

“There was a standing ovation, not for the movie — which is important, I think — but for her,” said New York Post critic Johnny Oleksinski, who was there at the premiere.

“The audience leapt to their feet when she walked out onto the stage of the Eccles Theatre. That had to have been validating for someone who rarely gets that kind of recognition,” the source added of the Unstoppable actress.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life. The reason I even wanted to be in this business is because my mom would sit me in front of the TV and West Side Story would come on once a year. I was mesmerized and was like, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ This is the first time I actually got to do it,” J.Lo told the audience at the theatre following the standing ovation.

The year of achievements comes after Lopez went through a tough divorce with ex-husband Ben Affleck last year.

The couple’s fairytale wedding ended up in a divorce which got finalised in early January this year but the two intend to remain connected.

The Good Will Hunting star produced J.Lo’s latest movie with his longtime pal Matt Damon, through their company, Artists Equity.