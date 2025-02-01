Meghan, Fergie’s Royal wedding etiquette sparks debate over curtsey tradition

Royal wedding etiquette has long dictated that bowing or curtseying to the monarch is a fundamental tradition.



Even as children, Princes William and Harry were taught to bow before greeting their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This deeply ingrained custom requires male royals to bow and female members to curtsey—both publicly and privately. Naturally, when Meghan Markle walked down the aisle to marry Prince Harry in 2018, all eyes were on whether she would uphold this royal formality.

However, speculation erupted when some viewers claimed Meghan had skipped the customary curtsey to the Queen. Social media was abuzz with theories, with some suggesting she had been caught up in the moment while others debated whether her American background exempted her from the gesture.

Etiquette experts weighed in, with some expressing shock over the apparent omission. Yet, upon closer review, the camera angle during the live broadcast shifted just before the moment, leaving Meghan’s curtsey difficult to see.

Some observant fans later insisted she had followed protocol, albeit discreetly.

Royal brides including Princess Diana, Sarah Ferguson, and the Princess of Wales have all acknowledged the reigning monarch with a curtsey on their wedding day, making it one of the most time-honoured traditions within the royal family.