Netflix latest announcement leaves Liam Payne’s family shocked

Liam Payne's family 'surprised' by Netflix's decision on 'Building a Band' airing

The latest Netflix announcement about Building the Band airing, featuring Liam Payne in his final on-screen appearance, has left the One Direction singer’s family in utter shock.

The TV talent show is set to premiere in the latter part of 2025. Months before his tragic passing, the Teardops hitmaker wrapped up filming alongside AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys, Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland, and Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger.

Initially, the streaming giant was in direct contact with the late boyband star’s loved ones to seek the grieving family’s blessings over the project.

However, a source disclosed to The Sun that the family had not given their final approval for the show’s airing.

"They [Netflix] spoke to Liam’s family as they didn’t want to progress the project without taking their feelings into consideration," the insider stated, emphasising that while the family understands the potential tribute aspect to honour Liam’s legacy, they were still in discussion about the projects future.

"But they hadn’t given it a final stamp of approval and, as far as they were concerned, were still discussing what the show would look like," they explained. "So they were surprised by the announcement."

The sudden announcement follows previous reports from December, which indicated ongoing discussion with the family.

In addition, Netflix recently stated that there were no imminent announcements just days before the shocking reveal.

Liam, who died after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Argentina on October 16 at the age of 31, was a guest judge on the upcoming Netlfix show.

Building the Band shows the quest to find talented singer from across the country, form their groups based on their compatibility and find "the next great music group."