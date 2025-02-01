Prince William upset after suffering socking blow in Paris

Prince William, who sent his well-wishes to the Welsh rugby squad ahead of their first Six Nations match on Friday, is said to be upset after his favourite team defeated to France.

Wales and France kicked off the thrilling edition of rugby’s greatest annual championship on Friday in Paris, with Les Bleus routing their outclassed visitors 43-0.

"The Prince of Wales, who's a passionate sports fan, is really very upset as his favourite team lost to France," an insider has claimed.

"William, who became patron of the WRU in 2016, was not expecting that his team would not score a point the game,' they added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are renowned for their competitive nature, and Kate became patron of England's Rugby Football Union and the Rugby Football League in 2022.

Wales face England in the final week of the Six Nations on 15 March at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. William and Kate will be keeping a close eye on the respective teams as the tournament progresses.

The future King even sent a message to encourage the players before the game, saying: "Wishing @welshrugbyunion the very best of luck tonight against France, and throughout @sixnationsrugby! Amdani!"

It is to mention here that Warren Gatland’s side are winless since the 2023 World Cup having gone the entirety of 2024 without Test success, and never looked like breaking that duck in Paris despite a promising first 10 minutes.

William, a huge football fan, watched his beloved club Aston Villa in their Champions League match against Celtic on Wednesday at Villa Park. He went through a rollercoaster of emotions during the nail-biting match, which ended in a 4-2 victory for Villa.