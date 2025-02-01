'Twilight' actor unveils Suki Waterhouse's bizarre prank that left him 'shocked'

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse are reportedly engaged

Robert Pattinson’s girlfriend Suki Waterhouse played a prank on him once which left him completely stunned.

In a recent interview, Pattinson was asked how he felt when Waterhouse pranked him in the most convincing manner.

The Batman actor admitted that he was shocked to see how perfectly she lied to him with a straight face.

In 2024, during an interview with Elle, Suki called Robert live on the show and told him that they both have been selected to be the host of popular show Love Is Blind and she wanted to accept the offer.

In a recent chat with same publication, the 38-year-old explained: "It did worry me how good she was at doing it.”

"Especially when I saw the video. I'm like, 'Wow, you can lie to me so easily! And you can really, really keep a very straight face”, he continued.

The Remember Me star confessed that he could never have pulled off a prank so nicely the way she did.

Pattinson said: "And for some reason, I was very convinced that she thought it was a good idea. But, I mean... maybe it is a good idea! I honestly don't know!"

The love brids have been dating each other since 2018 and are reportedly now engaged. The duo became parents to an adorable little girl last year.