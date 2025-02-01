Prince Andrew receives tragic news as royal stripped of major honour

Prince Andrew loses another honour as Royal Lodge drama intensifies

Prince Andrew suffered another major setback amid back-to-back controversies.

According to The Sun, The Duke of York pub which is located in Fitzrovia, central London, pulled down big signboards which has Andrew's painted portraits.

In 2014, when Andrew was away from the negative light, honoured by the American artist Igor Babailov who was "commissioned to paint him in his Royal Navy uniform."

The owners of the pub, Landlady Debi Sickelmore and her partner Alan Monks, did not take down Andrew's photos even when the "late Queen stripped her son of his military titles and royal patronages in 2022."

But, the couple has left the place and the new owners Hertford-based brewery McMullen and Sons, decided to remove the Duke of York portraits.

It is important to note that Prince Andrew often found himself in trouble due to his controversial links.

Most recently, the Duke once again brought shame to the royals with his association with an alleged spy, who was barred from entering the UK on the grounds of national security.