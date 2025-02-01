Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend finally reacts to her closeness with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend finally reacts to her, Ben Affleck growing bond: 'Not threatened'

Jennifer Garner’s longtime boyfriend, John Miller, is reportedly bothered by her increasingly strong bond with Ben Affleck. However, he doesn't feel "threatened" by their relationship.

A source told Page Six that Affleck and Garner, both 52, had a rocky relationship right after their divorce in 2015, after a decade of marriage, but now they have been relying on each other via, "text, call, and communicate far more than they have over the past several years."

Initially, Miller, 47, thought the former couple's increased communication was solely about their three children—Violet Anne, 19, Seraphina Rose, 16, and Samuel, 12—but now he wonders if it goes beyond co-parenting.

"He doesn’t feel threatened in terms of Jen ever getting back with Ben, but at the same time, it’s hard not to feel jealous when it’s clear they have a strong connection and friendship," the insider explained.

These revelations come amid reports of the Daredevil co-stars spending more time together, especially since Affleck's divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

They reportedly celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas with their children at Garner’s home.

The tipster suggested that Miller is determined to maintain his relationship with Garner despite feeling somewhat left out, even as Affleck remains involved with the family.