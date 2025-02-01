Prince Harry makes exciting announcement amid UK return plans

Prince Harry makes major announcement amid UK return plans

Prince Harry made a major announcement after he sent a secret message to his father King Charles about his UK return with his wife Meghan Markle, children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke of Sussex delighted fans with exciting news amid growing speculations of his UK mission.

Harry's passion project the Invictus Games revealed that Chris Martin, renowned band Coldplay's frontman will be performing at the opening ceremony of Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, on Saturday, February 8.

On their official Instagram handle, the officials shared, "Global superstar @coldplay’s Chris Martin joins our already star-studded Opening Ceremony on Feb 8 at BC Place featuring Katy Perry, Noah Kahan, Nelly Furtado, Roxane Bruneau and more."

"New tickets just released but they won’t be there for long! Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime lineup," the message reads.

Notably, Harry's team issued this delightful update after a source told Hello! magazine that the Duke is keen to win his security case against the UK Home Office to bring back his family to his homeland.

A close pal of the former working royal said, "The goal for Prince Harry is simple."

"He wants to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country and so he can help support his patronages and their important work," an insider added.