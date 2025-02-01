Special team formed to track down abductors of three children in Karachi

A screengrab from a CCTV footage showing alleged kidnappers on a motorcycle with children reportedly abducted from Karachi's Garden area. — Reporter/file

KARACHI: Following the kidnapping of three children, which has caused widespread concern among residents of the metropolis, the Karachi police have set up a special team, led by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), to track down the gang involved in the recent abductions.

"A team under the supervision of DIG CIA Karachi, Muqaddas Haider, comprising the following officers is constituted to work out the accused/gangs active in the kidnapping of children," stated a notification issued by Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho.

The committee comprises Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Mahzoor Ali, SSP Investigation West Arab Mahar, SSP Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) Anil Haider and SSP Investigation Korangi Qais Khan.

"The team shall ensure that concrete efforts are made to trace the gang involved in the kidnapping of children," it stated.

The team has been directed to interrogate the accused arrested in "cases FIR No 41/2025 u/s 364-A/511/34 PPC of PS Peerabad and FIR No 34/2025 u/s 364-A PPC of PS Saudabad, thoroughly and make sincere efforts to trace and arrest all involved accused".

The Karachi police chief has directed the committee chairman to submit a progress report by 3 February 2025.

The development came after three minor boys were kidnapped within a week in the country's financial hub, forcing the Sindh chief minister to order police to take practical measures for their immediate recovery.

Seven-year-old Mohammed Sarim was allegedly abducted on 7 January from North Karachi Sector 5 within the limits of the Bilal Colony police station.

However, the suspect’s body was recovered later from an underground water tank of his apartment building, with the post-mortem examination confirming that the minor boy was raped before being strangled to death.

Sarim's abduction was followed by another worrying incident, with two more children — five-year-old Aliyan and six-year-old Ali Raza — going missing while playing outside their homes in the city's Garden locality.

An FIR was registered on the complaint of Aliyan’s mother Zainab, wife of Younis, who informed the police that she worked at a gym and found her son missing when she returned home.

CCTV footage revealed two suspects, a man and a woman, taking the children towards Lyari on a motorbike. However, the footage's poor quality has hindered clear identification.

A five-member committee led by SSP City Arif Aziz was formed to expedite the investigation. Efforts included geo-fencing the area and conducting multiple search operations in Garden and Lyari. Despite these measures, no significant leads have emerged yet.