Amy Schumer gets permission from Kim Kardashian for ‘Kinda Pregnant’ movie

Amy Schumer has recently revealed that she took permission from Kim Kardashian to use a joke about her late father in a new movie.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Howard Stern Show on January 29, the comedian said that she called Kim to pitch her jokes about her family and especially her dad Rob in new Netflix rom-com, Kinda Pregnant.

“I said, ‘I want to make this joke where I’m reading this kid instead of a bedtime story, a tabloid,” explained the 43-year-old.

Amy told Howard, “I pitched her a couple of jokes. I asked if she would mind, and she didn’t mind. How cool is she?”

Recalling the gag, Howard stated, “There once was a family of beautiful princesses called the Kardashians and they lived in a palace that their dad bought them by defending a murderer.’ I mean, what a line.”

“Kim’s like, ‘Yeah, do the one about my dad defending a murderer,” remarked Amy of reality star’s response.

Amy added, “She was that chill. She’s such a good sport.”

Meanwhile, Kim’s father Robert reportedly died in 2003 from esophageal cancer at 59.

During his lifetime, Robert defended and helped acquit actor and athlete OJ Simpson, when he was put on trial for the murder of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1995.