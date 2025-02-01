Dara Huang makes emotional statement amid Edoardo, Princess Beatrice’s baby news

Dara Huang makes candid revelation about single parenthood

Dara Huang, a celebrated architect and mother to eight-year-old Wolfie, has opened up about her experiences as a single parent despite sharing parenting responsibilities with her ex-partner, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and his wife, Princess Beatrice.

In a recent interview with Tatler, Huang expressed her dream of creating a supportive community for single parents, explaining, "If I had all the money in the world, I would probably build a commune for single parents, because it's so nice to be able to put children together."

Balancing a thriving career and motherhood, Huang admitted that she actively seeks out fellow single mothers for companionship, acknowledging the challenges of juggling professional and parental responsibilities.

Edoardo, who was in a relationship with Huang for three years before marrying Princess Beatrice in 2020, recently welcomed a daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose, with his royal wife.

Athena joins her older sister, Sienna, and stepbrother Wolfie, who remains an integral part of both households.

Despite their split, Huang has previously spoken about the positive dynamic between herself, Edoardo, and Beatrice, highlighting their commitment to maintaining a stable and loving environment for their son.