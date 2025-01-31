Priyanka Chopra dethrones Deepika Padukone to wear India's highest-paid actress crown

Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood actress who tried her luck in Hollywood as well, recently hit a major milestone in her career, securing the title of the highest-paid actress in India.

This big leap comes because of her upcoming collaboration with the renowned director S.S. Rajamouli, known for his monumental successes like Baahubali and RRR.

The pair is all set to work together on Rajamouli’s next project, which has promised to be nothing short of a game-changer.

The actress, with her international fame, is reportedly pocketing a massive 30 crore for SSMB29, making her the highest-paid actress in India. However, this puts her ahead of Deepika Padukone, who was previously topped with 15 to 20 crore per film.

Priyanka’s impressive fee is a clear step ahead, marking a new chapter in her already stellar career.

The movie promises to be a visual treat with an engaging story. Known for his epic style of filmmaking, Rajamouli is all set to create another blockbuster with SSMB29.

Along with Priyanka and Mahesh, the film got people talking about its star-studded cast, with some speculations which hinted that John Abraham might also be part of the lineup.

