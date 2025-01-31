Beatrice, Maria Laura welcome newborns in surprising back to back announcements

Both royal births, though separate, have captured attention worldwide

In a rare and remarkable turn of events, two royal births were announced within hours of each other, sending waves of surprise across the world.

First, Princess Beatrice shared the news of the arrival of her daughter, Athena, who was born several weeks prematurely but is reportedly doing well.

The newborn, who is Beatrice's second child with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, joins older sister Sienna.

Then, just hours later, Princess Maria Laura of Belgium and her husband, William Isvy, revealed the birth of their son Albert.

The couple had managed to keep the pregnancy a secret with no prior announcement, making the news even more of a surprise.

Maria Laura, who has always kept a low profile, was raised away from the royal limelight in Switzerland. Like many royal engagements, her relationship with Isvy remained private until their engagement in 2021.

Their son Albert, named after his great-grandfather, Albert II of Belgium, is now 11th in line to the throne. Notably, Baby Albert has made history by becoming the first Belgian royal not to receive a formal title.

Both royal births, though separate, have captured attention worldwide, with Athena and Albert making their own royal history.