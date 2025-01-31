Duchess Sophie makes surprising confession at Royal event

Sophie shared a lighthearted moment with actress Sarah Solemani, star of an upcoming film

The Duchess of Edinburgh recently made a surprising revelation, aligning herself with one of Britain’s most beloved fictional characters.

During a high-profile charity event, Sophie shared a lighthearted moment with actress Sarah Solemani, star of an upcoming film.

Solemani recalled the unexpected encounter during an appearance on BBC’s The One Show, saying, “Sophie approached me and said, ‘I am Bridget Jones!’” The candid admission showcased the duchess’s down-to-earth personality, which has endeared her to many.

Ahead of her 60th birthday, Sophie’s warm humour was on display once again during an interview with The Telegraph, where she playfully insisted, “I’m 21!”

Her ability to blend royal responsibilities with an approachable, everyday charm has earned her the affectionate nickname “Super Sophie” among fans.

Despite her busy schedule, the duchess enjoys a balanced lifestyle, prioritising time with close friends and her two children. Her relatable nature and quick wit mirror the characteristics of Helen Fielding’s iconic character, making her recent confession all the more fitting.

Sophie’s revelation comes just as anticipation builds for the latest Bridget Jones film, set to hit UK cinemas on February 13.

Meanwhile, she remains a dedicated working royal, recently attending a Buckingham Palace reception for newly elected MPs and members of the House of Lords.