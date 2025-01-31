Kate Middleton gives latest health update with surprising gesture

Kate Middleton unveils latest health update amid 'remission' from cancer

Princess Kate showed the world that she is fit and fine in an unseen video from her latest visit to Wales.

The Princess of Wales unknowingly updated fans about her health condition during a sweet interaction with a little royal fan.

For the unversed, the future Queen was returning from visiting a knitting factory and in the middle of the road, Kate stopped her convoy and ran towards the crowd, waiting for the Princess.

In the now-viral video, Catherine was seen running enthusiastically towards the girl and exchanging a few words, looking high in spirits.

Notably, the mother-of-three recently announced that she is in remission from cancer after a brutal 2024 in which she underwent preventative chemotherapy.

It is important to note that Princess Kate, who announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024, recently visited The Royal Marsden, the hospital which took care of her during her medical treatment.

On January 14, Kate Middleton released a heartfelt message that reads, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery."

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C," the future Queen added.