Vawda’s allegations of threats by FBR officials dismissed as baseless

Faisal Vawda addresses the press conference at National Press Club, Islamabad, May 10, 2023. — Online

The Inland Revenue Service Officers Association (IRSOA) has issued a statement, categorically rejecting the the allegations levelled by Senator Faisal Vawda pertaining to threats by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials.

"The claims that three FBR officers issued death threats over the procurement of official vehicles are entirely baseless and represent a reckless attempt to tarnish the reputation of civil servants dedicated to national service," the association said in a statement on Thursday.

Vawda, during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance on the same day, alleged that three FBR officers had threatened his life over objections to an “untransparent” proposal for a massive vehicle procurement by the country's tax authority.

The FBR had announced the procurement of 1,010 new vehicles earlier this month. However, the standing committee chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla directed the bureau to halt its controversial plan of vehicles procurement.

Having reached a consensus in the January 23 meeting, the committee decided that it would write to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb to stop the purchase.

Vawda is a member of the same committee.

In its reaction to the allegations, IRSOA said that it vehemently refutes Vawda's accusations and denies any involvement of FBR officers in misconduct of this nature.

"Our officers are committed professionals who adhere to the highest ethical standards in their efforts to strengthen revenue mobilisation and fiscal governance."

It further said that the procurement process for official vehicles referenced by the senator was conducted in strict compliance with established protocols, including requisite approvals from the federal cabinet and austerity committees.

The association urged Senator Vawda to promptly substantiate his allegations with credible evidence through appropriate legal and investigative avenues. Publicly airing unverified accusations undermines the integrity of institutions and diverts attention from constructive discourse on national priorities, it added.

IRSOA also expressed deep concern over the demoralising impact of such unfounded remarks on FBR personnel.

"The unwarranted scrutiny of a duly authorised administrative decision risks impairing operational efficiency and morale, potentially compromising the achievement of critical revenue collection targets essential to Pakistan’s economic stability," it added.

Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and the rule of law within tax administration, IRSOA called upon the Senate leadership and relevant authorities to address this matter judiciously. It said that the parliamentary proceedings must remain aligned with principles of fairness and the public interest.

IRSOA remains resolute in defending the dignity of the IRS Officers while continuing to advance their mission of revenue collection and serving the nation with professionalism and integrity. IRSOA reserves the right to take the matter at any judicial forums if need be," the statement concluded.