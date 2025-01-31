Three coaches of Karachi-bound train derail near Sheikhupura

— YouTube/Geo News

LAHORE/SHEIKHUPURA: Three bogies of a Shalimar Express train derailed on Friday at the Shahdara flyover near Sheikhupura while traveling from Lahore to Karachi.

Following the derailment, rescue services rushed to the site of the incident that prompted the suspension of train services.

A railway spokesperson revealed that all passengers aboard the Shalimar Express train, which had departed from Lahore for Karachi at 7:30am, are safe and were taken to Shahdara railway station.

He said that CEO Railways Aamir Ali Baloch has ordered an investigation into the incident.

The train that was involved in the derailment has left for Khanewal, the spokesperson said.

Passengers aboard seven coaches will reach Wazirabad and Sangla Hill via Sheikhupura while passengers of the other eight coaches will reach Sahiwal and Khanewal via Lahore, according to the spokesperson.

Shalimar Express will be re-prepared at Khanewal Railway Station and will depart for Karachi, he said.

He said that a Karakoram Express train bound for Lahore from Karachi has been stopped at Sheikhupura Railway Station.

This train will reach Lahore via Sangla Hill via Wazirabad, he said.

Earlier, he had said that a relief train was enroute to Lahore to clear the railway track.

Passengers of the affected train will be taken to Lahore Railway Station by the relief train. Then, another Shalimar Express train from Lahore will take these passengers to Karachi via Sahiwal.

"Trains from Karachi to Lahore are being diverted to Wazirabad instead of Sheikhupura," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a passenger train coming from Jaranwala has been stopped at Missan Kalar Railway Station.