Kylie Jenner 'gets surgery' amid marriage reports with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner, business mogul who has been making headlines with her beau Timothée Chalamet, has once again caught public's eye after her stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

The reality star turned heads as she stepped out in a daring gold dress that flaunted her curves perfectly.

As she made a bold appearance on the red carpet, fans couldn’t help but to notice a fresh new look, sparking speculation about possible cosmetic surgery.

Jenner posted a few pictures on her Instagram account, showing off her dress which was designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

The Kardashians star’s outfit became the talk of the town as soon as she decided to grace the event.

Many fans are wondering if she had gone under the surgery again. However, lots of comments zoomed in on her cleavage, sparking chatter about possible cosmetic procedures.

While a few simply admired her style, others pointed to her past admission of having breast surgery, adding more fuel to all those speculations.

Furthermore, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s wedding bells are said to be on the horizon as their love continues to bloom more than ever.