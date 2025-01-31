Gabriel Macht recent life update sends fans into despair

Gabriel Macht, the famous Harvey Specter from Suits, recently shared an update about his acting career that utterly shocked the fans.

Recently, the actor shared the decision to keep his life “under the wraps” after leaving US; the 53-year-old mentioned that he left US where he lived most of his life to now reside in England –the exact location has been kept unknown by him – and to explore the world.

Just when the fans await the return of the popular drama Suits as its spinoff Suits: LA on February 23, the father of two crashes hope of the fans who want to see more of him after the upcoming series.

As per People, the S.W.A.T.: Firefight actor has “little interest” in returning to Hollywood.

“I had very little interest in coming back to work as an actor right now because I spent so much time [doing it].”

The actor revealed where his priorities lay now giving a sneak-peek into what will keep him preoccupied after acting.

“This was my time to really raise my kids,” Gabriel continued, “and to do this creative stuff like Bear Fight.”

For the unversed, Gabriel married Jacinda Barrett, the Australian American actress and former model, in 2004 and shares two children – Luca and Satine– with her.