Taylor Swift's loyalty to Blake Lively remains strong amid legal battle

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's friendship remains unfazed amid all the legal drama.
They are still close friends even after Justin Baldoni included the pop star in his ongoing legal dispute with the actress, as per Page Six.
According to a source, Swift, 35, is not seeking to move away from Lively, 37, because of the public relations nightmare, and the two ladies do not have a tense relationship.
However, Swift has not yet commented on her close friend's legal troubles with 41-year-old Baldoni.
The Fortnight singer, who is typically quite vocal about supporting her friends' endeavours, has stepped back to endorse Lively and Baldoni's well-known movie, "It Ends With Us," in a public setting.
She failed to encourage her followers to visit the domestic violence-focused film in theatres when it debuted in August 2024, much as she had done for her friend Zoë Kravitz's Blink Twice.
Swift, on the other hand, contributed her music to the soundtrack as another way to support the film.
A scene and the trailer for It Ends With Us also included her 2020 song My Tears Ricochet.
“She was with me throughout this whole process, so I think that, for better or worse, she experienced the whole thing with me,” Lively previously told CBS Mornings of her famous friend.
“This was actually — it’s quite a small budget movie. … So we never thought, like, our eyeballs were not that big to think that we could put one of her songs in the movie and it had to be.”
Swift is rumoured to have contributed even more behind the scenes since the movie's premiere.
In his $400 million complaint for extortion and defamation, Baldoni accused Lively of using the Grammy winner and the former Gossip Girl star's husband, Ryan Reynolds, to coerce him into agreeing to changes she made to the screenplay.
In the lawsuit, the Jane the Virgin star claimed that he had once met with the three at Lively's penthouse in New York City to talk about a relevant rooftop scene from the film.
