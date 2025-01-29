PTI seeks approval for Minar-e-Pakistan power show on Feb 8

PTI workers take part in a public rally on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP/File

LAHORE: After the failure of negotiations with the coalition government, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken a fresh initiative to hold a public gathering in Lahore on February 8 to observe a "Black Day" against alleged vote rigging in last year's nationwide elections.

The opposition party submitted an application to the deputy commissioner's office and sought the local administration's approval for a public gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan ground, also known as Iqbal Park, next month.

The application, a copy of which was obtained by Geo News, stated that PTI leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Malik Ahmad Khan Bachar and Ali Ijaz Buttar will lead the forthcoming power show.

PTI leader Aliya Hamza, addressing the media outside the DC office, stated that her party sought permission to observe "Youm-e-Siyah [Black Day]" on February 8 — the day when the public mandate was stolen [one year ago]".

She was referring to the results of last year's general elections. PTI candidates, contesting as independents, won the highest number of seats but were unable to form a government in the Centre.

The now-ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) formed a coalition government with the support of its major ally, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and other parties.

Criticising the authorities over denial to the Imran Khan-founded party for holding public gatherings in the past, the PTI stalwart questioned: "Every party is allowed to hold rallies at Minar-e-Pakistan, so why not us?"

She warned that her party would use all legal options if the authorities denied permission to the PTI. Aliya added that a "Black Day" would be observed across the country if the opposition party was not allowed to hold its event in Lahore.

To a question related to fresh amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), the former lawmaker alleged that the legislation reflected the existence of an "oppressive system" in the country. She added that freedom of expression should not be suppressed.

The latest move by the PTI comes after the former ruling party skipped the crucial fourth round of talks scheduled for Tuesday.

The dialogue process between the PML-N-led government and the PTI commenced in late December after months of heightened political tensions.

Although the PTI presented its written charter of demands and after weeks of negotiations — with three sessions taking place — little progress was made on key matters.

After weeks of negotiation, the talks hit a snag as the Khan-founded party called off the dialogue with the government over not forming judicial commissions following the directives of incarcerated party founder Imran Khan.

The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was sentenced in Toshakhana case-I — one of the dozens of cases registered against the former premier since his ouster from power in April 2022.