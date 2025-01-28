Lady Gaga reveals title, cover, release date for new 7th album

Lady Gaga on seventh album 'Mayhem'

Lady Gaga is coming back to her pop roots.

The 38-year-old music icon announced on Monday, Jan. 27, that her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Mayhem, will drop on March 7.

The 14-track album will include her previously released singles, Disease and Die With a Smile, the latter featuring a collaboration with Bruno Mars.

In a press release, Gaga shared that Mayhem represents a fearless return to the genre that first launched her career, but with a twist.

“The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved,” she explained.

Rather than recreating the sound of her early hits, Gaga said the album's style is more akin to “reassembling a shattered mirror.” She added, “Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way.”

According to the release, Mayhem explores themes of chaos, transformation, and the unifying power of music. It celebrates how music can provoke emotions and provide healing.

Fans won’t have to wait long for another glimpse into the album.

Gaga is set to debut Mayhem’s third single, along with an accompanying music video, during a commercial break at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Feb. 2.

The full tracklist for Mayhem will be revealed at a later date, but the singer has been dropping hints about the project for months.

In a December 2024 interview with the Los Angeles Times, she described the album as a genre-defying journey. “It leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt. And it ends with love. That’s the answer to all the chaos in my life is that I find peace with love,” she said.

Reflecting on her creative process, Gaga revealed, “Every song that I wrote, I just kept getting kind of swept away in these different dreams I was having about the past — almost like a recollection of all these bad decisions that I made in my life.”

Despite the reflection on chaos, she emphasized the uplifting conclusion of the album, stating it “ends in this very happy place.”