Selena Gomez's fiancé Benny Blanco under fire over 'Tangled' role rumours

Selena Gomez’s fans are fired up after rumours started circulating about her fiancé Benny Blanco being involved in a Tangled live-action movie alongside the pop star.

The buzz kicked off when his name was suddenly linked to the project, sparking an uproar across social media platforms with its possibilities.

However, Gomez recently stole the spotlight at the Golden Globes in a jaw-dropping Cinderella-inspired dress, giving the vibes of a real princess.

But it’s not just the singer who is grabbing the attention, but her lover is also making waves with wild speculations that he could be up for a role in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s Tangled.

Disney’s fans are speaking out about the casting rumours surrounding Blanco that he could really pull off the role of Flynn Rider, the smooth-talking hero or not.

The internet is full of mixed reactions right now and fans are definitely not shy about sharing their opinions.

One harsh user wrote: "He isn’t even hot enough to play the horse!"

While someone else went on expressing their dislike and shared, "Um, he doesn’t even qualify for Shrek!"

"Maybe he can play the trolls in Frozen," shared another one.

While someone shared their opinion saying how the movie character was attractive, "Flynn is supposed to be attractive!"

The upcoming live-action Tangled remake has its fans excited but also little worried about the possible chance of taking Benny Blanco as a lead role. Everyone’s eager to see how Disney will bring the story to life now.