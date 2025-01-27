GHQ attack case: ATC throws out Imran Khan's acquittal plea

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday rejected jailed PTI founder Imran Khan's acquittal plea in General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case related to May 9, 2023 violent protests.



The development came during a hearing of the former prime minister's acquittal petition — filed under Article 265 of the Constitution.

ATC Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the hearing of the case at a make-shift court in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail.

During the hearing, Public Prosecutor Zaheer Shah noted that the prosecution had sufficient evidence against the accused and the trial in the GHQ attack case was underway.

He argued that the statements of 12 witnesses have been recorded so far, and that an acquittal request cannot be entertained during an ongoing trial.

After hearing the arguments, the ATC judge rejected the plea and adjourned the hearing.

Last month, the Rawalpindi ATC indicted a total of 100 people, including Imran and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid, in the GHQ attack case — which was registered at R.A. Bazar Police Station.

However, Imran among other indicted leaders denied charges against them.

Over 143 individuals, including Khan, were named as accused in the case, while 23, including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill and Murad Saeed, were listed as fugitives. Additionally, all accused have been prohibited from travelling abroad.

At least 70 PTI leaders were accused of planning the May 9 events and inciting the workers and supporters to attack military and government installations following the arrest of the ousted prime minister by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the protests, the miscreants targeted the civil and military installations including — Jinnah House and the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi. The military termed May 9 "Black Day" and decided to try the protesters under the Army Act.

The PTI founder, however, blames the “agencies men” for arson and shooting in some areas during the May 9 violent protests.

The then-government as well as the one currently ruling have time and again blamed the PTI founder and the party's senior leadership for engineering allegedly "organised" attacks on military installations.

Despite securing relief in major cases, the former premier still faces a number of cases related to the May 9 incidents which are being heard by an Anti-Terrorism Court.

In October 2023, Imran’s bail petitions in eight cases related to the May 9 violence, including the Jinnah House attack were rejected by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore.

The cases included charges related to the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks, arson and vandalism at Shadman police station, and the burning of police vehicles at Rahat Bakery Chowk and Zaman Park.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.