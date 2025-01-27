FO rejects 'baseless allegations', says Pakistan's committed to One-China Policy

An image showing the board reading "Ministry of Foreign Affairs" outside the office of Minstry of Foreign Affairs. — APP/File

After media reports claimed that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi allegedly participated in an anti-China event during his US visit, the Foreign Office (FO) clarified on Monday that Islamabad was committed to the One-China Policy and termed the allegations "baseless and unfounded".

A day ago, Naqvi had vehemently rejected allegations of involvement in any anti-China event in the United States, labelling them as "malicious fabrications" and "baseless campaigns" designed to tarnish his reputation.

In a statement today, FO Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the foundational principle of the One-China Policy.

He added that the commitment "is a consistent cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy and remains unchanged" and emphasised that China was Pakistan's all-weather strategic partner.

"This relationship is characterised by mutual trust, shared values, support on issues of core concern and a commitment to regional and global stability," he concluded.

Chinese investment and financial support for Pakistan since 2013 have been a boon for the nation's struggling economy, including the rolling over of loans so that Islamabad is able to meet external financing needs.

Beijing has over $65 billion in investment in road, infrastructure and development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

The clarifications come after reports in Indian and local media outlets, as well as social media posts, claiming that the interior minister attended a lobbying group's event which was involved in campaigning against China's ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Naqvi had clarified that he did not attend any event against China in the US, adding that his attendance at a youth event was "misinterpreted and blown out of proportion".

The interior minister also accused certain elements of instigating the US Congress against Pakistan, urging political opponents not to harm the country for political gains.

He also highlighted that the purpose of his visit was to meet American politicians to devise an effective plan against terrorism.

The interior minister further said that his meetings with members of the Congress were productive, stressing that terrorism is not just Pakistan's issue but a collective fight.

The interior minister was on a visit to the US where he attended various events and meetings with US senators and Congressmen including Thomas Richard Suozzi, Jack Bergman, Joe Wilson, Rob Bresnahan, Henry Cuellar, and Maxine Waters.

During his meetings with the US lawmakers, he held discussions on strengthening Pakistan-US bilateral ties and regional peace, particularly the situation in neighbouring Afghanistan.