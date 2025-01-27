Steven Spielberg reveals how Drew Barrymore inspired him while filming ‘E.T.’

Steven Spielberg has recently admitted Drew Barrymore was the one star who inspired him to be a father for the first time.

Speaking at the TCM Classic Film Festival at 92nd Street Y in New York City, Steven and Drew reflected on working together on 1982’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

The Never Been Kissed actress, who was six at the time, joined the cast as a child star in the movie and it was one of the movies that she is “most proud of” because “it changed” her life.

Steven chimed in and remarked that it “changed” his life as well.

“Up until that point — ’81, ’82 — I was just making movies,” said the 78-year-old.

Steven opened up that his life revolved around movies and he was “obsessed” with stories.

But after E.T. he revealed he wanted to be a father for the first time.

“I never even thought about that until E.T,” remarked the director.

Drew interjected and jokingly said, “I didn't ruin that for you?” to which Steven replied, “The opposite.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Steven mentioned that he watched this movie “more than” he had seen any other movie he’d ever directed, partially “because I have shown the movie the movie to my children,” who aged between 28 and 48.

“I've shown the film to all my seven children and six of my grandchildren,” continued the Avatar director.

Steven explained that some of them “are still too young,” because he’s always worried about them being worried about E.T.

“I want to let them know before they turn the corner and are surprised by something, what to expect,” added the movie-maker.