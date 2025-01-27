Chrissy Teigen, John Legend’s mourn death of 3-legged dog Penny

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's dog die 11

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are mourning the death of their family-like dog Penny.

The couple is grieving the loss of their cherished French bulldog, Penny, who passed away peacefully in her sleep.

Teigen shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram on Saturday, January 25, paying tribute to their "beautiful little tripod queen."

“Born the same day John and I got married, 11 years ago, she was there for us for every baby, every loss, every joy,” Teigen wrote in a heartfelt post alongside a carousel of photos of Penny.

“She loved nothing more than being loved, having her nub rubbed and destroying any ball she could get her paw on, even til her last weeks.”

Legend, 46, added in the comments, “I loved this girl. We will miss you, Penny.”

Teigen, 39, reflected on the bond they shared with Penny, emphasizing the deep emotional connection families often feel with their pets.

“Never forget that while every pup is just a few chapters in your long life, for them you are their entire book, their entire lives,” she wrote. “Oh Penny. We were so beyond lucky to have you. Say hi to Puddy and Pippa for us. You are all together again.”

Penny's passing marks another emotional loss for the family. Their first dog, Puddy, died in 2018, followed by Pippa in 2021.

Legend previously spoke about the impact of losing their first dogs, sharing in a 2024 PEOPLE interview, “Our first two dogs are no longer with us, and that was the first time we really grieved together, when we lost Puddy. And so once you go through those experiences together, it just helps build the character of your relationship.”

The couple now shares three dogs: poodle Petey, basset hound Pearl, and their newest addition, Pebbles.