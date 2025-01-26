Pakistani youth shines at Harvard Model United Nations

Pakistani student Rania Ali was honored as the best delegate in the HMUN. — Reporter/File

LAHORE: Pakistani student Rania Ali has reached a significant milestone by being recognised as the Best Delegate at the Harvard Model United Nations (HMUN) conference, hosted in Dubai by Harvard University.

As one of the world’s largest MUN events, HMUN welcomed 1,000 delegates from over 35 countries, providing a platform for showcasing diplomacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills at an international level.

Rania’s outstanding performance, marked by her exceptional diplomacy, critical thinking, and extraordinary abilities, earned her the top accolade.

“It is an honour for me to represent Pakistan on a global platform,” she said, expressing her pride in presenting a positive image of her country to the world. “I am proud that I presented a positive image of my country to the world,” she added.

The Harvard MUN serves as a platform for young minds from around the globe to engage in discussions and propose solutions to some of the world’s most pressing challenges. Ali's achievement highlights Pakistan’s potential to shine on international forums.

Her accomplishment follows the recent victory of another Pakistani youth, Shehram Wasi, who won the highest honour at the same conference.

Shehram’s victory is particularly notable as he is one of the youngest delegates ever to earn this prestigious honour.