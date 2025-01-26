Lizzo hits weight loss goal, shares inspiring message

Lizzo's journey to change her body has been going really well.

Four months after revealing a slimmer figure for the first time, the 36-year-old revealed that she had achieved a significant milestone on her path to wellness.

"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal," Lizzo wrote on her Instagram, alongside a mirror selfie.

"I haven’t seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!"

The Good as Hell singer mentioned that she had shed 16% of her body fat in her post, but she did not disclose her current or previous weight.

"I am actually on an intentional weight loss journey right now," she added on TikTok. "Even at the end of my weight loss journey, I'm not going to be considered thin by any means. I will still be considered morbidly obese on the BMI and little bros on the internet are still going to call me 'big backed.' But I will be happy."

Lizzo continued, "Let this be a reminder that you can do anything—anything you set your mind to. Now, I guess it's time to set new goals."

In September, the singer made her social media debut with a smaller figure, marking the beginning of her physical transformation journey. She has provided details on how she accomplished her objectives, however she appears to have denied one specific rumour.

"When you finally get ozempic allegations," she wrote on Instagram, days after debuting her new look, "after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit."