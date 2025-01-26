Ed Sheeran marks historic achievement with latest concert

Ed Sheeran makes history with first ever international perfromance in Bhutan

Ed Sheeran added another feather to his cap by becoming the first international artist to ever perform in Bhutan.

Taking over to his Instagram on Saturday, January 25, the Perfect hitmaker celebrated his history-making move by posting a video, featuring a sneak peek from his staycation in the country as well as clips from his January 24, concert at Changlimithang Stadium, Thimphu, Bhutan.

"Had the honour to be the first international artist to play [in] Bhutan last night. what a gig, what a country, what a beautiful place with incredible people," he wrote in the caption.

Emphasising how much he loved his trip, the Bad Habits singer asked if he could move to the South Asian country, often described as the "Land of the Thunder Dragon."

"Thank you so much for welcoming me and my touring crew and for every volunteer who helped put on such a historic show," He added before concluding the heartwarming note by saying, "Hopefully, see you again soon !"

For the unversed, Ed Sheeran's latest concerts are part of his Mathematics World Tour, which he kicked off in April 2022 and is set to wrap up in June 2025.

His upcoming shows are scheduled from February 24 to 28 at Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium, Hangzhou, China.