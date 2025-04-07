Finn Wolfhard reveals one thing he'd change after ‘Stranger Things’ fame

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard revealed one thing he’d change after rising to fame at the young age of 13.

While the actor has no major regrets about his early teenage stardom, he admitted to People that he wishes he’d started therapy earlier after his life changed overnight with the show's premiere in 2016.

"I don't think I'd ever go back and do something over, but maybe I would go back to when the show first came out and blew up, and I would directly put myself into therapy," Millie Bobby Brown’s co-star explained.

"But it was so crazy and overnight that there was not really any time to think about that," Wolfhard, who skyrocketed to fame with his breakout role as Mike Wheeler in the hit Netflix series, added, reflecting on the whirlwind of fame.

However, the 22-year-old emphasised that life is all about "trial and error" and that each mistake brings a valuable lesson.

In addition to Wolfhard and Brown, Stranger Things, which is slated to release its fifth and final season sometimes this year, stars Brett Gelman, Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, David Harbour, Gaten Matarazzo, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, and Winona Ryder.