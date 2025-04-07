‘The White Lotus’ creator drops hints at season 4 location

‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White shares season 4 location

The waves might be fading, but the mystery is far from over. After three sun-soaked seasons of The White Lotus unfolding at luxurious beachside resorts, creator Mike White is hinting at a change in scenery — and it sounds like season four could be trading tide pools for something a little less... splashy.

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” White teased at the end of season three, keeping fans guessing about where the next round of chaos might unfold.

Meaning? The beach might be out, but death and drama are definitely still in.

While season one brought us the tropical turmoil of Hawaii, season two whisked us off to the seductive coasts of Italy, and season three just wrapped its story with a bang (literally) in Thailand, the next exotic White Lotus getaway is still under wraps.

What we do know is that HBO renewed the wildly popular series for a fourth season earlier this year, and yes — the hunt for the next location is officially on.

Deadline previously reported that a European Four Seasons hotel was being eyed as a potential setting, but nothing’s locked in yet.

“Everything is on the table for next season,” a source shared, keeping the door wide open for surprises. But don’t hold your breath for snow-capped mountains and ski lifts — several cast members have already hinted that Mike White “hates the cold,” so a winter wonderland murder fest is likely off the itinerary.

“We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon,” HBO drama chief Francesca Orsi told Deadline back in February.

“I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

So, while the crashing surf may be taking a backseat, the luxury, scandal, and signature sinister twists of The White Lotus are very much sticking around.

With the Four Seasons partnership still in play, and plenty of jaw-dropping European spots to choose from — including one particularly iconic locale in the French Riviera — it’s safe to say Mike White’s next chapter will be anything but boring.

Just maybe... a little less sandy.