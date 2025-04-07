Pete Davidson attends Knicks game new girlfriend

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt in relationship, at Knicks game

Looks like love was courtside this weekend as Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt took their budding romance to the next level — with a basketball date night at Madison Square Garden.

The couple was spotted on Sunday at the New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns game, serving up flirty glances and low-key affection as they cozied up on celebrity row, as captured in pictures obtained by Page Six

While the Saturday Night Live alum, 31, and the British-American model, 29, didn’t dive into full-on PDA, the chemistry was definitely in the air.

Their latest New York City outing comes hot on the heels of a Scottish getaway, where the couple attended rocker Dave Navarro’s wedding.

A source recently revealed that things are getting “serious” between the two, telling Page Six, “Pete is all in. He really likes Elsie a lot and he wants to do things differently this time around.”

According to the insider, he’s not in a rush, and their connection started as a friendship first. “He doesn’t want to rush things and he took his time getting to know her before getting involved in anything romantic.”

The insider added, “Their values aligned,” and that’s what helped turn their friendship into something more.

The relationship was confirmed in March, just days after news broke that Davidson was seeing someone new — and decidedly not from the usual celebrity pool.

“She’s very different from anybody else he’s ever dated before,” the source shared, adding, “She respects Pete and his desire for privacy.”

And apparently, it’s not just Pete who’s smitten. His mom and sister have already given their stamp of approval, with the insider noting, “They love seeing Pete so happy.”

Of course, Davidson’s love life has kept the tabloids busy in the past.

His star-studded dating history includes Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Phoebe Dynevor, Kaia Gerber, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Beckinsale.

But with Hewitt, who’s been linked in the past to Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco, things are feeling refreshingly different.