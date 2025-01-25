Princess Kate makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry, William, King Charles

Kate Middleton, who has always tried to strengthen the monarchy with her deeds and initiatives, is said to be desperate to make peace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Princess of Wales has returned to the public life after completing her chemotherapy treatment, reportedly planning to help bring Harry back to the royal fold as she knows King Charles and Prince William still care for the Duke deeply.

"Princess Catherine wants to end the feud once and for all. She is eager to bridge the gap between Prince Harry and the royal family," royal insiders have claimed.

"Kate Middleton does not hold grudges and also wants William to forgive and forget Harry's past mistakes for the sake of his cancer-stricken dad," they added.

She has reportedly decided to put her ego aside, doing everything she can to reconnect with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The icy relationship between the Sussexes and Harry's estranged relatives, including King Charles III and Prince William, appears to have been little thawed in recent months.

Future Queen Kate has been advocating for a reconciliation for some time. She revealed on January 13 that her cancer is now in remission. She believes that life is too short to continue harbouring resentment. There is a sense that the royal family may now be prepared to permanently end their acrimonious conflict with Harry and Meghan.

However, some royal commentators and historians believe there are still a lot of strong feelings on both sides, so moving forward won't be simple.