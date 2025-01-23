Oscars to proceed with significant change amidst California wildfires

Oscars to break from it's tradition amidst L.A wildfires

The 97th Oscar awards are set to continue despite calls to cancel the ceremony from artist like Jean Smart and Stephen King, amid devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

The Hollywood’s biggest award night will experience a break from tradition, as the original song category will forgo without live performances of the nominated songs, like last year’s I'm Just Ken performance, which is a major part of the event.

“We will celebrate their artistry through personal reflections from the teams who bring these songs to life,” said the Academy's CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang in a letter dispatched to Academy members outlining plans for the show.

"All of this, and more, will uncover the stories and inspiration behind this year’s nominees," they penned.

It also encouraged the members to support the ongoing relief efforts and expressed solidarity with those affected by the fires that swept across Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be hosted by Emmy-winning comedian and former late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien, who will be tasked to balance humour and empathy at the show as per the notice, "a celebration of connection and collaboration honouring the unifying spirit and creative synergy of moviemaking."

Oscars will also bring back the "Fab five" moments, a segment where an individual artist recognises a nominee and pay tribute to them. Like last year when the Oscar winner Rita Moreno paid tribute to supporting actress nominee America Ferrera.

The occasion will also laud Los Angeles as a “city of dreams, showcasing its beauty and resilience.”

Oscars nominations will be held on January 23rd and the show is slated to air on March 3, 2025.