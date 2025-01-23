Taylor Swift receives high praise from Burlesque legend Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese starred alongside Taylor Swift in 'Bejeweled' music video

Taylor Swift was recently praised by burlesque icon Dita Von Teese for her "approach" in Bejeweled music video.

The 14-time Grammy award winner directed the visuals of Midnights album track, which featured cameos from Laura Dern, Haim band, Pat McGrath and Dita Von Teese.

The 52-year-old professional dancer, while promoting her upcoming London show Diamonds and Dust, appeared on Lorraine Kelly’s talk show, Lorrain on Wednesday, where she acknowledged Swift for her talents.

She appreciated the Archer crooner idea of performing alongside her, rather than imitating her signature movies like how other artist usually do.

"The approach that she gave me was a side-by-side. Certainly, people approach me all the time like, 'Oh, can I use your glass?' or they don't even ask me, they just copy as best they can," said the Don’t Worry Darling star.

"She knew everything about burlesque and what I do, which is really amazing. And she's so smart, and professional, and funny," Teese gushed about Swift’s personality.

"I just love that [Taylor] was like, 'I wanna showcase what you do.'"

Swift has made history by receiving 10 nominations in iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025 , meanwhile, Teese announced that her new burlesque show, Diamonds and Dust will begin this summer on June 16, 2025.