David Beckham dishes on ‘emotional’ ties to Kind Charles, Prince William

David Beckham opens up about his loving relationship with the royal family

David Beckham loves his royal friends, especially Prince William and King Charles.

The 49-year-old former athlete discussed his relationship with the royal family in a new interview at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Tuesday, January 21st.

While discussing his work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador on stage with CNBC host Sara Eisen, he spoke about the royal family.

"I always get emotional talking about anything that I do with our royal family, because I've always been a huge royalist. I was brought up in a household that adored and loved everything that came with the royal family," Beckham said when asked about his role with The King's Foundation, which he is an ambassador of.

He went on to say, "Over the years, I've done a lot with the Prince of Wales," referring to Prince William. "I've always been there, when he's asked me to get involved with things.”

Saying that it was an honour to be involved he continued, “Whether it be veterans, whether it be the London Air Ambulance Service, which we raised funds to get two new helicopters for London. These are the things, when I was a kid, I used to see the helicopters going over, and you knew exactly what they were going to do. They were on their way to an emergency. So to be involved in that, has always been a 'Yes' for me."

"Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says, 'I need you to do this' or 'Be there', it's always a 'Yes.' "