Meghan Markle receives new warning after latest move

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has received a crucial advice to avoid untoward situation regarding her future.

The Duchess of Sussex, who kicked off 2025 with her Instagram launch, has been urged to abandon social media as she reportedly finds herself in a ‘very difficult predicament’ ahead of her cookery show's release.

A PR expert has now claimed that she let Netflix do the promotional work, adding that she might face unpleasant situation.

The 43-year-old former Hollywood star, who made an unexpected comeback to the social media platform under a new account with the handle @meghan, posted the trailer for the series on her personal Instagram account before the announcement of the rescheduling.

She's preparing for the release "With Love, Meghan" on March 4. The show’s release was postponed due to the California wildfires.

PR expert Fiona Minett, in conversation with Express UK, has suggested that it is for the best if the Duchess quits social media and does not post anything else about her show.

The expert claimed: "It is a very difficult predicament that Meghan finds herself in, although perhaps one of her own making; breaking form on her usual pattern of 'drop and run' promotion that creates huge impact whilst retaining an air of mystery will perhaps open her up to criticism that she would prefer to do without."

Minett also discussed the the "tricky situation", saying: "She's not regularly posted on social media in support of any of her post-royal ventures and given that each post or announcement she does make attracts such huge attention, and quite often a backlash, I think she's probably between a rock and a hard place."

Prince Harry is said to be fully supporting her wife Meghan's all attempts and projects.