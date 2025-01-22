Queen Camilla beams with joy in new video released by Buckingham Palace

Queen Camilla stepped out to perform a royal duty close to her heart.

The Queen Consort visited Great Western Hospital in Swindon on Tuesday to officially open its new emergency department.

Notably, it was the same hospital where she gave birth to her daughter Laura, who she shares with her former husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

In a video message, Queen Camilla was seen beaming with joy during her hospital visit.

Moreover, the royal family released a statement that reads, "An inspiring morning meeting the incredible patients and dedicated staff at Great Western Hospital in Swindon—proof that not all heroes wear capes!"

"The Queen officially opened the new Emergency Department and toured the expanded, state-of-the-art facilities. These include dedicated spaces for observation, resuscitation, rapid assessment, and major injuries. Her Majesty also visited the new Children’s Emergency Unit and infant feeding room, meeting patients of all ages."

It is important to note Queen Camilla's outing came just after Princess Kate visited The Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received cancer treatment.

It has been said that Camilla seemingly followed in the footsteps of the future Queen with her meaningful decision.