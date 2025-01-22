Grimes breaks silence after Elon Musk’s Nazi-Like gesture

Grimes on Elon Musk's Nazi gesture

Grimes cleared the air about her association with Elon Musk’s recent Nazi-Like gesture.

The singer and songwriter expressed her disconnection from Elon Musk and denounced Nazism after the CEO of Tesla, was criticized for making a gesture many interpreted as a Nazi salute during one of Donald Trump’s inauguration events.

A fan account for Grimes expressed frustration over Musk's recent controversy involving the one-armed gesture.

In response, Grimes addressed the issue on X, stating she had been offline and would "not make a rash statement" without researching the incident first.

"It’s absurd that someone can be this cancelled for something their ex did before they even heard it happened," she wrote.

"I am not him. I will not make a statement every time he does something. I can only send love back into a world that is hurting."

Grimes, who shares three children with Musk, emphasized her focus on her children’s wellbeing over making statements about Musk.

"I promise you it doesn’t feel good to be hated all the time for things I don’t even know about, cannot predict and cannot control," she added. "But I also chose this path, I accept it. I make the best of it, and I simply wish happiness and health to all."

In a second post, when asked by a fan to denounce Nazis and the alt-right, Grimes responded, "I’m happy to denounce Nazi-ism – and the far alt right. Would that help clear things up?"

She explained her hesitancy in issuing an immediate statement, saying, "I’m still debating how to approach things diplomatically because I feel in over my head. But if there’s concern about that, I am happy to set the record straight in a meaningful way."

Meanwhile, Musk responded to the backlash with a tweet saying his political critics needed "better dirty tricks," and remarked, "The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired."

Just days earlier, Grimes had taken to X unprompted to defend Musk’s video gaming skills after they were questioned.

"I would like to state that the father of my children was the first American druid in Diablo to clear abattoir of Zir and ended that season as best in the USA," she wrote

"He was also ranking in Polytopia and beat Felix himself at the game. I did observe these things with my own eyes. There are other witnesses who can verify this. That is all."