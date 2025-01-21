Zoe Saldana leads by example as she makes public plea for fire victims

Zoe Saldana urged fans to make donations and join the volunteers

Zoe Saldaña is stepping up to help Los Angeles communities devastated by the Eaton fire.

The Emilia Pérez star spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering alongside relief efforts in Pasadena and Altadena. Wearing a mask, the Avatar alum worked with volunteers from the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), sorting and distributing supplies.

Not only that, but the 46-year-old actress also used her voice to call for additional support for those affected by the wildfires.

“We’re here at the Pasadena Job Center,” Saldaña told her 11.2 million Instagram followers in a video posted on Monday, January 20.

“The support is incredible, but we need more. So if you guys can help, we are here right now. Come you guys,” she said, adding that they need items like canned food, baby formula, water, and fresh produce.

Saldaña isn’t alone in her efforts. Meghan Markle quietly visited the Altadena Teen Girls Fire Recovery group, with the Archewell Foundation contributing funds to their cause. Jay Leno delivered meals on his vintage fire truck, while Jennifer Garner teamed up with World Central Kitchen to serve meals to first responders and displaced families.

Other celebrities have also donated generously. Jamie Lee Curtis pledged $1 million toward wildfire relief, Paris Hilton established a $100,000 emergency fund, and Eva Longoria contributed $1 million to Latino-focused relief efforts.