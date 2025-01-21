Suri Cruise cheers for mom Katie Holmes on ‘Our Town’ final performance

Suri Cruise supports her mother Katie Holmes at 'Our Town' Broadway play

Suri Cruise, daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes who is generally known to keep a low profile, was recently spotted supporting her mother at the Broadway.

In a rare public appearance, the 18-year-old was seen at the backstage of Katie’s final performance in the Broadway revival of Our Town, as per page 6.

The university student, who bears uncanny resemblance to the Dawson’s Creek actress, stepped out in green puffy jacket. The visit was yet another moment of support between mother and daughter as Suri had backed Katie when the play debuted in October, 2024.

The play also stars Jim Parsons, Richard Thomas and Zoey Deutch.

Katie and Tom got married in 2006 before finalising their divorce in 2012. Since then, Mission: Impossible actor has been allegedly absent from Suri’s life as he and his daughter were last seen together during a trip to Disney World 13 years ago.

Meanwhile, in 2019, The Dark Knight actor shared that she and Suri "kind of grew up together." Last year Katie was seen helping her daughter move to her dorm after Suri became a freshman student.

Previously, in an interview with Town & Country, Katie said that she is "really proud" of her daughter but will miss her being around.

Recently, Katie Holmes has slammed reports clamming that her daughter Suri Cruise became a millionaire after her trust fund from Tom Cruise "kicked in."