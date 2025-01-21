Sarah Ferguson makes emotional plea amid 'concerns' for Beatrice, Eugenie

Sarah Ferguson released a meaningful video message amid growing 'concerns' for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Taking to Instagram, the Duchess of York made an emotional plea to 'check on' loved ones especially on "depressing" Monday.

In a delightful video, Sarah shared that she is in the city of Derry and urged people to look after joyful moments in life.

Prince Andrew's former partner shared a thoughtful message alongside the video, she penned, "On this Blue Monday, often thought to be the most challenging day of the year, let us remember the power of connection."

"A quick and simple check-in with a friend can make all the difference and remind them that they’re not alone. We are all stronger together!"

Notably, Sarah's new video went live after she raised concerns for her daughters' well-being in the era of social media.

Sarah told The Times, "You worry about them all the time. I still do now, when they're adults."

The Duchess added, "I think young people today have it harder than ever. Social media is a cesspit and it's very frightening what young people are exposed to."