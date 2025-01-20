Palace issues important statement after Sarah Ferguson's concerns

King Charles III's office has released new exciting details about the monarch and Queen Camilla's latest outing after Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson expressed her concerns about daughter Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has revealed she "worries all the time" about the Princesses of York, even though they are now adults.

The royal family shared pictures of the King 76, and the Queen, 77, as the two broke the cover on Monday, visiting Aberdeen.

The Palace also released a statement alongside Camilla's photos, writing: "As Chancellor of the University of Aberdeen, The Queen has visited the university’s Sir Duncan Rice Library to hear more about the programmes supported by the university for the local community."

It added: "During the visit, Her Majesty was introduced to students and staff involved in the university’s online PGDE primary education course, which is designed to widen access to anyone in Scotland who wishes to obtain a teaching qualification but is unable to attend ‘on campus’ learning.

"Her Majesty met supporters and volunteers of the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust which works within the Aberdeenshire community."

Earlier, the Buckingham Palace also shared details of the King's outing with a message: "The King has met volunteers and veterans at The Gordon Highlanders Museum, including 99-year-old D-Day veteran Jim Glennie, whose portrait by Carl Randall is displayed at the museum."

As The Duke of Rothesay, The King was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the regiment in 1978 and served until its amalgamation with the Queen’s Own Highlanders in 1994.