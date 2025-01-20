Duchess Sophie reacts to Meghan Markle's humiliating move

Duchess Sophie's surprise reaction to Meghan Markle's humiliating move was unveiled.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is celebrating her 60th birthday, was reportedly 'snubbed' by the Duchess of Sussex soon after her marriage with the royal family.

The mother of Lady Louise was urged by the key royals to give fruitful advice to Meghan which will make things easy to adjust in the royal family.

An insider told The Sun, "It was just the two of them and they talked for hours."

"Meghan had so many questions and Sophie, who knows what it’s like navigating your way through the early days of transition from a commoner to a royal, gave freely of her advice," the source shared.

The royal family’s 'secret weapon' initially found Meghan to be "likeable and engaging." she gently encouraged her to seek advice on dealing with the more challenging royals.

However, the Duchess was "quite surprised when that was the last she heard from Meghan."

"As she noted, it would’ve been nice to receive a return invitation to Frogmore Cottage (the Sussexes's former UK base)," the report stated.