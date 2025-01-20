Robert Downey Jr. shares what his short-lived SNL stint made him realise

Robert Downey Jr. on SNL

Robert Downey Jr. learned something valuable during his brief time on Saturday Night Live.

The Iron Man star, 59, is featured in the new four-part docuseries SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, which explores the history and legacy of the iconic late-night sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Robert Downey Jr., who was part of the show’s cast in its 11th season from 1985 to 1986, reflects on his brief but formative experience.

At just 20 years old, Downey appreciated his time on SNL, despite the challenges.

“I learned so much in that year about what I wasn’t. But there’s not a more exciting 90 minutes you could have, whether you are any good or not,” he shared.

Downey credited his good friend Anthony Michael Hall for his opportunity on the show.

“Michael Hall said to me, 'I’m gonna go do SNL. I’m gonna get you an audition and I bet you’re gonna get yourself on the show too,'” Downey recalled.

Hall, who also appears in the docuseries, was the youngest cast member ever hired on SNL at just 17 years old.

He reflected on the difficulties of his time on the show. “When I look back, I have some memories of it being difficult,” Hall said, acknowledging that the writers likely struggled to create material for someone so young.

“I think — for a lot of the writers to figure out how to write for this kid — I think it was a big challenge.”

Season 11 also featured other notable performers such as Joan Cusack, Damon Wayans, Randy Quaid, Jon Lovitz, and Al Franken. However, it is often considered one of the show’s weakest seasons by fans and critics alike, leading to many cast changes in the following season.