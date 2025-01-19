Linda Nolan's final moments filled with laughter and love, says sister Denise

Despite her illness, Linda remained true to her spirited and playful nature

Linda Nolan, the beloved singer, spent her final moments bringing joy to those around her, as her sister Denise shared on Saturday.

The 65-year-old star, who passed away on January 15, had been battling secondary breast cancer and was hospitalised over the weekend due to breathing difficulties.

Despite her illness, Linda remained true to her spirited and playful nature, choosing to bring laughter and light to the people around her in her last hours.

Denise, 72, spoke fondly of her sister's strength and infectious energy, describing how Linda continued to brighten the room with her humour, even as doctors advised her to rest.

Reflecting on the final moments she spent with Linda, Denise recalled, 'She was laughing and joking, even though the doctors had asked her to stay quiet. Everyone had been hopeful, as she was in good spirits. Then at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, we received the heartbreaking call to rush to the hospital.'

Linda passed away on Wednesday, surrounded by her family. Her manager, Dermot McNamara, confirmed the sad news, stating that she was "surrounded by her devoted family" at the time of her death. Her legacy of love, laughter, and joy will forever be cherished by all who knew her.