Cameron Diaz comeback film may get sequel, director explains

Cameron Diaz marks her comeback after 10 years with 'Back in Action'

Director Seth Gordon has addressed the possibility of a new entry of latest action comedy Back in Action.

The film features actors Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz as Matt and Emily, who are former CIA spies.

The action-packed movie also marked the big comeback of The Mask actress after a hiatus of 10 years.

In conversation to Entertainment Weekly, Seth admitted that he does have an idea for a possible sequel, but he does not know whether Netflix will acknowledge the new entry.

“There’s certainly an idea about who the dad could be and what the whole story could be about. [Netflix] won't even acknowledge the idea of a sequel yet! So if you put in a good word, maybe there's a chance”, stated the director.

While shedding light on the tentative plot he has in mind, the Horrbile Bosses creator shared the potential idea.

He added: “What I'm leaning towards is there's these moments where family comes in, and the events of a teenager's life come in conflict with someone's background as a spy.”

“I feel like there's a few opportunities or landmarks that we can build on from their lives.”

As per Gordon: “I think we would honor the truth of the timeline of their lives and show another event, sort of later in high school, for both of them.”

Back in Action also star Leela Owen, Glenn Close and Tom Brittney.