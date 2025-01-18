Gulfam Hussain Kayani pictured in this undated photograph. — Reporter

LONDON: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter, Gulfam Hussain Kayani, has been reportedly arrested by the Scotland Yard for threatening to cause harm to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former premier Nawaz Sharif and other Sharif family members, live on TikTok.

In one of the recent TikTok videos, Kayani also threatened to blow up the Avenfield apartments.

Kayani, while addressing his TikTok followers, threatened to practically "drag" members of the Sharif family on streets of London and that he will "avenge" PTI founder Imran Khan if any harm is caused to him in Pakistan.

Kayani has also criticised Pakistan’s military leadership.

Scotland Yard sources confirmed the arrest. It’s understood that Kayani’s arrest warrants were issued around a week ago.

He was arrested late on Friday night at the gates of the Avenfield apartments, soon after Khan’s conviction in £190 million case. At that time, Kayani was live on TikTok and interacting with his followers.

The complaint to the police was made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) UK’s Youth Wing leader Khurram Butt, who also petitioned Oxford University against Khan’s bid to become the Chancellor of the institution.

Butt said: "I passed nearly a dozen Urdu videos to the police in which Gulfam Kayani was issuing threats to kill, harassing, stalking and inciting violence. He clearly threatened he was prepared to go to jail after harming the Sharif family. He named PM Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif and other Sharif family members as his targets. Peaceful protests are fine but threats are unacceptable".

Kayani used to be a vocal supporter of PML-N around four months ago. He used to fight with PTI supporters outside Avenfield flats and at other places.

He then joined PTI and became vocal on social media in support of the party. He quit his job as a trained chef to focus on life shows and used to go live on TikTok on daily basis.

Kayani was not available for comment as his phone was not available. Sources close to him have denied his involvement in any illegal acts.